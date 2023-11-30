Kya Baat Hai! Jawan actress Nayanthara’s lavish car collection just got another name added, husband gifts her THIS elegant car, check out the deets inside.

Jawan

MUMBAI: The lady superstar of South Indian cinema, Nayanthara made her successful Hindi movie debut with the Atlee directed smash hit Jawan. In the movie, she played the role of a tough officer Narmada Rai while Shah Rukh Khan played the lead role. The movie has become one of Hindi cinema's all-time biggest box office hits.

Actress Nayanthara has had a great run of 20 years in the world of acting and has been a part of many prestigious and massive films, establishing a name for herself and making a status as the reigning star in all four South Indian film industries, rightfully earning the name ‘Lady Superstar’.

Right from the beginning, she has consistently secured roles opposite some of the industry’s most major names, including Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Vijay, Ajith, Vikram, and most recently, Bollywood’s Baadshah, Shah Rukh Khan himself.

While the actress is enjoying the success of Jawan, now the actress has another reason for celebration as her husband, Vignesh Shivan has given her a very special gift.

Nayanthara’s husband, Vignesh Shivan gifted the actress a Mercedes Maybach. That’s right! In the collection of her lavish cars, Nayanthara just got to add another one.

Check out Nayanthara’s post below:

As we can see in the post, Nayanthara is very proudly showing the logo of Mercedes-Maybach. In India, Mercedes-Maybach S-class variants range from INR 2.69cr to INR 3.40cr.

For the unversed, Nayanthara has a collection of lavish cars that include BMW 5 series that’s priced at INR 74.5 lakh, Mercedes GLS 350D worth INR 88 lakh, a Toyota Innova Crysta, a Ford Endeavour and a magnificent BMW 7-series with a price tag of INR 1.76 crore.

What do you think about Nayanthara’s car collection? Tell us your opinion in the comment section below.

