Kya Baat Hai! Jawan’s dialogue write Sumit Arora heaps praises for lead actor Shah Rukh Khan, says “I was ashamed of my own fitness level, I felt like working out immediately”

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Jawan, directed by Atlee Kumar and co-starring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Dutt and more has opened to a thunderous advance booking internationally, three weeks prior its release. After the super success of Pathaan, SRK fans are eager to see the actor in his action avatar once again.

Now, Jawan’s dialogue writer Sumit Arora heaped praises for the 57 year old lead actor and said, “It has been such an incredible experience to watch him on the sets and enact your lines. He is so involved when he is there, he is always thinking, trying to see if it is good, takes feedback, asks you if it is working. At 57, he is more agile than me. He moves like a tiger. I was ashamed of my own fitness level, I felt like working out immediately. He is truly a Zinda Banda by his nature, the way he conducts himself, the way he treats other people. He is the Zinda Banda of the industry.”

Jawan will be released in theatres worldwide on the 7th of September, 2023. The advance bookings for the film are open internationally and shall begin in India, around a week prior to release.

