Kya Baat Hai! Jawan’s dialogue write Sumit Arora heaps praises for lead actor Shah Rukh Khan, says “I was ashamed of my own fitness level, I felt like working out immediately”

Now, Jawan’s dialogue writer Sumit Arora heaped praises for the 57 year old lead actor
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 08/27/2023 - 16:15
movie_image: 
Sumit

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Jawan, directed by Atlee Kumar and co-starring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Dutt and more has opened to a thunderous advance booking internationally, three weeks prior its release. After the super success of Pathaan, SRK fans are eager to see the actor in his action avatar once again.

Also Read-Wow! Jawan sees remarkable advance sales three weeks prior to the release

Now, Jawan’s dialogue writer Sumit Arora heaped praises for the 57 year old lead actor and said, “It has been such an incredible experience to watch him on the sets and enact your lines. He is so involved when he is there, he is always thinking, trying to see if it is good, takes feedback, asks you if it is working. At 57, he is more agile than me. He moves like a tiger. I was ashamed of my own fitness level, I felt like working out immediately. He is truly a Zinda Banda by his nature, the way he conducts himself, the way he treats other people. He is the Zinda Banda of the industry.”

Jawan will be released in theatres worldwide on the 7th of September, 2023. The advance bookings for the film are open internationally and shall begin in India, around a week prior to release.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also Read-OMG! Shah Rukh Khan meets with an accident on set in Los Angeles, rushed to the hospital and undergoes surgery

Credit-IndianExpress 


 

Sumit Arora JAWAN Nayanthara Sanya Malhotra Atlee Movie News Deepika Padukone Priyamani TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 08/27/2023 - 16:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Aww! Ananya Panday reveals about Shah Rukh Khan's message to her for her debut film and it's quite a sweet story, read more to find out
MUMBAI: Ananya Panday is eagerly anticipating the release of her upcoming film Dream Girl, which serves as a sequel to...
Aww! Rupali Ganguly fondly talks about her husband and how he has supported her throughout her career
MUMBAI: Television actor Rupali Ganguly’s comeback show, Anupamaa, has made her a household name yet again. The actor...
Kya Baat Hai! Jawan’s dialogue write Sumit Arora heaps praises for lead actor Shah Rukh Khan, says “I was ashamed of my own fitness level, I felt like working out immediately”
MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Jawan, directed by Atlee Kumar and co-starring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi,...
From Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara to Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, here are the five upcoming fresh pairings to look forward to
MUMBAI: The Indian Entertainment Industry has always given some iconic pairings which have been adored and loved by...
Must Read! Saira Banu on meeting Dilip Kumar at a special party; “he said You have grown up into a beautiful girl!”
MUMBAI: Saira Banu is one of the most loved actresses of the 60s and 70s. She married Dilip Kumar at a young age and...
‘OTT offers more artistic creativity’, says Bollywood actress Aditi Rao Hydari, on her experience on playing Anarkali in ZEE5 Global’s Taj: Divided by Blood
MUMBAI: Popular actress Aditi Rao Hydari recently visited the Middle East and interacted with her fans in Qatar, Dubai...
Recent Stories
Shah Rukh Khan
Aww! Ananya Panday reveals about Shah Rukh Khan's message to her for her debut film and it's quite a sweet story, read more to find out
Latest Video
Related Stories
Shah Rukh Khan
Aww! Ananya Panday reveals about Shah Rukh Khan's message to her for her debut film and it's quite a sweet story, read more to find out
Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara
From Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara to Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, here are the five upcoming fresh pairings to look forward to
Jaya Bachchan
Really! Karan Johar opens up on Jaya Bachchan’s character in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, “sometimes it is nice to shake things up”
Shah Rukh Khan – Jawan
Must Read! Ahead of release of Jawan, here are the actors who went bald for their roles in movies
Ameesha Patel
What! Ameesha Patel reveals Sanjay Leela Bhansali told her she should take retirement from acting after Gadar: Ek Prem Katha
Akshay
Wow! Check out the 12 franchises that superstar Akshay Kumar has been a part of