Kya Baat Hai! Kangana Ranaut defends Gadar 2 actor Sunny Deol’s behaviour with a fan, “Selfie culture is horrible, people come very close”

MUMBAI: A video of Sunny Deol getting angry at a fan at the airport is going viral on social media. In the video, we can see that a fan comes to click a selfie with Sunny, and the Gadar 2 shouts at him ‘Lai na photo’. Now, the actor is being trolled on social media for the same.

But, Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter to defend Sunny’s behaviour. The actress tweeted, “Any one such incidence in isolation can never be an indication of one’s intensions or behaviour, and selfie culture is horrible, people come very close to us we get subjected to all kinds of virals and viruses, love has many languages selfies and hugs are not the only ones.”

Well, Kangana’s tweet has received a mixed response from netizens.

A netizen tweeted, “I agree with you. Leave aside celebrities, even children are not ready to be clicked all the time. So one must always judge the situation, mood and click only when other person is comfortable. In this case maybe Sunny was rushing for his flight, so I wouldn’t judge him.” Another Twitter user wrote, “But what happened when these stars go out in public during elections and shake hands with people... May be they take antivirus.”

One more Twitter user wrote, “I get that fans really love their favorites, but everyone has a personal space that should be respected. Celebrities are human too, and they have good and bad days. Sometimes they might not feel like dealing with all these. It's important to understand and be considerate.” Check out the tweets below...

What do you have to say about Sunny’s behaviour? Let us know in the comments below...

