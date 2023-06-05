Kya Baat Hai! Karan Deol all set to marry this veteran filmmaker's great grandaughter?

MUMBAI : Karan Deol holds a Bollywood legacy that very few can boast of. With his grandfather and father still very much in the limelight with big budget films, Karan still has a long way to go with his own career. Meanwhile the actor who made his Bollywood debut with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas.

Now, lately, Karan has been in the news for his low-key hush hush engagement to a girl named Drisha. While some speculated that her surname is Roy it is now revealed that her surname is Acharya. The latter is the great granddaughter of filmmaker Bimal Roy. She reportedly works as a manager at a travel agency in Dubai. A source close to the couple said, “It’s a classic case of childhood romance,” The source added, “Yes, an engagement did take place. Drisha is in Mumbai and the couple will soon make their official announcement. The idea is to do a public appearance.”

Karan and Drisha will reportedly tie the knot in Mumbai and the venue has been locked in, which is Taj Land’s End in Bandra. The source further added, “The wedding date has been finalized but only the closed ones know about it. However, it will be a star studded affair.”

Credit- Hindustantimes