Kya Baat Hai! Kareena Kapoor reveals THIS actress inspired her to become an actress and it is not her mother Babita or sister Karisma Kapoor

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most sought after and talented actresses we have in the industry. She got married to the love of her life Saif Ali Khan at a time when she was at the top of her career and other actresses were keeping their careers secured and not marrying. She made her Bollywood debut in 2000 and never looked back. She has also made her OTT debut with the Netflix film Jaane Jaan. She is not only a doting mother of two boys but is also beautifully balancing her personal and professional life.

Also Read- Good News! Kareena Kapoor Khan’s recent Insta post sparks pregnancy rumours, See post

In an interview Kareena spilled the beans on who inspired her to become an actress. She said, “I was inspired by Sridevi ji. I became an actress because of her....I think I had seen Chaalbaaz and Khuda Gawah 20-25 times. By seeing her acting because she was just so natural and I loved doing comedy. And, she I think was just amazing at it. So I think she's truly been an inspiration.”

Kareena even said she used to perform her scenes in front of the mirror and danced on Hawa Hawai in school as a child. Speaking of the changing times she said, “Back in the 1970s and stuff, it was different because times were different. That when they got married they never really worked, but I’m glad that my father moved with the times because that’s what it is about. You have to keep changing yourself for your children. That’s also important, and not to live in archaic times.”

Also Read- Must Read! Kareena Kapoor Khan says after she married Saif Ali Khan, it suddenly became a ‘cool thing’

On the work front, Kareena will next be seen in The Crew with Kriti Sanon and Tabu.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-BollywoodShaadis