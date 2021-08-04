News

Kya Baat Hai! Kareena Kapoor shuts down fan who said she might be ignoring Saba Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba is an active social media user and shares priceless pictures of the family on Instagram.

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
04 Aug 2021 05:17 PM
Mumbai

MUMBAI: Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba is an active social media user and shares priceless pictures of the family on Instagram.

Recently a netizen said that Kareena never comments on her post even when Saba shares the actress' pictures. However, recently, when Saba posted a picture of Taimur, Bebo was quick to repost the same on her account and tag her sister-in-law.

Saba had captioned it as, “My Jaaaaaaan!! Tim. Dressed in blue shirt gifted by buajaan.. that's me! I love spoiling the kids! And I love seeing them dressed in it more!"

Have a look.

Previously when a fan had commented that Kareena never replies to Saba’s posts about her, Saba had shared, “@almirah_rj bec I love my bhabi :) Be true to yourself.” Saba’s Instagram account has a treasurebox of childhood memories of Taimur, Innaya, Sara, and Ibrahim Ali Khan. 

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan became parents for a second time this year.

