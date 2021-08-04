Kya Baat Hai! Kareena Kapoor shuts down fan who said she might be ignoring Saba Ali Khan

MUMBAI: Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba is an active social media user and shares priceless pictures of the family on Instagram.

Recently a netizen said that Kareena never comments on her post even when Saba shares the actress' pictures. However, recently, when Saba posted a picture of Taimur, Bebo was quick to repost the same on her account and tag her sister-in-law.

Saba had captioned it as, “My Jaaaaaaan!! Tim. Dressed in blue shirt gifted by buajaan.. that's me! I love spoiling the kids! And I love seeing them dressed in it more!"

Have a look.

Previously when a fan had commented that Kareena never replies to Saba’s posts about her, Saba had shared, “@almirah_rj bec I love my bhabi :) Be true to yourself.” Saba’s Instagram account has a treasurebox of childhood memories of Taimur, Innaya, Sara, and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan became parents for a second time this year.

