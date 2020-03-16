Kya Baat Hai! Kartik Aaryan recalls his days of struggle; says “I used to travel from Belapur to Andheri on a daily basis and used to find auditions on Facebook and Google”

Kartik Aryan is a superstar in Bollywood, and in a recent interview, he spoke about his struggle and way to success.

 

movie_image: 
Kartik Aaryan

MUMBAI : Kartik Aryan is one of the most successful actors today in Bollywood. Where movies aren’t working at the Box office post-COVID, Kartik has given a blockbuster hit which has earned 200CR + money.

He is right now the most bankable star among the new lot and is flooded with offers from the film industry.

The actor has been struggling for years to make his name in the film industry and just recently he got all his fame and success.

He rose to fame with his most famous monologue dialogue in the movie Pyaar Ka Punchnama one and two.

His first blockbuster movie was Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety which became a success through word of mouth and since then the actor has been rising.

Recently, he was in the news as he had a fall out with Karan Johar as he walked out of Dostana 2.

The journey to success wasn’t easy and recently in an interview, Kartik spoke about his struggle and way to stardom.

The actor said, “I was in Belapur – Kharghar, and I used to travel via local train to Andheri and I used to look for auditions on Facebook and Google as I didn’t know casting directors back then. The travel used to be two and a half hour journey from Belapur to Andheri or Bandra.”

He further added, “For three years I didn’t get any work. I had got only one ad where I got Rs 2500 cheque which was a big thing for me back then. I had done that AD for Nickelodeon and then in 2019, I hosted an award function for them and was given an award also by Nickelodeon, and today I feel unreal on how everything is falling into place.”

Well, there is no doubt that Kartik has come a long way and today he is no less than a superstar in Bollywood.

