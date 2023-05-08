Kya Baat Hai! Kiran Rao-Aamir Khan, Kalki Koechlin-Anurag Kashyap and more ex-couples who are still like family

MUMBAI: There was a time when after divorced exes were not ready to even come under one roof. But, times are changing and now, even after separation or divorce, ex-couples stay very cordial with each other and behave just like a family.

Today, let’s look at a list of some celebrity ex-couples who are still like a family...

Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao parted ways in 2021. But still, we get to see them together at many events, and they even happily pose for the paparazzi together. Kiran also attended Aamir’s daughter Ira Khan’s engagement.

Kalki Koechlin-Anurag Kashyap

Kalki Koechlin and Anurag Kashyap got married in 2011 and in 2015, they got divorced. However, still they are friends and recently, Kalki, along with her boyfriend and daughter even attended Anurag’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap’s engagement.

Hrithik Roshan-Sussanne Khan

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan got divorced a decade ago. They are co-parenting their kids, and are very good friends with each other. The ex-couple also goes out for parties together with their new respective partners.

Arbaaz Khan-Malaika Arora

Not exactly like a family, but for their son Arhaan Khan, the ex-couple always comes together. They are also spotted multiple times together, and Malaika in her show had revealed that when she had met with an accident a few months ago, it was Arbaaz who was with her in the hospital.

Clearly, these celebs are giving some ex-couple goals.

