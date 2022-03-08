Kya Baat Hai! Naga Chaitanya and Sanjay Leela Bhansali to collaborate for this film?

MUMBAI : Naga Chaitanya is an immensely popular actor. He has a massive fan following.

The actor is currently busy with the promotions of Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. Amid this, he was spotted leaving filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office in Mumbai on Tuesday. Yes, you read that right.

Photos of the actor outside the filmmaker’s office were widely shared on social media and his fans have reacted by requesting the filmmaker to make Devdas with the actor. Chaitanya’s grandfather Nageswara Rao had originally starred in the Telugu version of Devdas, many years ago. The 1953 film Devadasu is still considered one of the most iconic films of Telugu industry.

A fan of the actor took to the comments section of a tweet with Naga Chaitanya's latest outing in Mumbai and wrote in Telugu, “Ask Bhansali (Sanjay Leela Bhansali) to make Devdas with him.” Another one wrote, “Bollywood's biggest (filmmaker) finally extracting our hidden gem.” Chaitanya was seen wearing a black tee and a light brown khaki chinos in the pictures that were shared on paparazzi and fan pages on Twitter and Instagram.

On the work front, Naga Chaitanya was recently seen in the Telugu film Thank You. In his next film, Laal Singh Chaddha, he plays a key role. Chaitanya had joined the cast as a replacement for actor Vijay Sethupathi, who was originally signed to play the character. He will be seen playing Aamir Khan’s close friend in the movie, which will mark Chaitanya’s Bollywood debut.

CREDIT: HINDUSTAN TIMES