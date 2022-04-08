Kya Baat Hai! Naga Chaitanya said THIS after meeting Sanjay Leela Bhansali; details inside

MUMBAI: Naga Chaitanya is an immensely popular actor. He has a massive fan following.

The actor is currently busy with the promotions of Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. Amid this, he was spotted leaving filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Now, Naga Chaitanya, in a new interview, spoke about why he visited Bhansali and also said that he's hopeful that 'something works out'. He also said that Sanjay Leela Bhansali is among those filmmakers whom he really looks up to.

Chaitanya told Pinkvilla that it was just casual meeting. “These are filmmakers I have looked up to, so just pay your respects, say hi, and I hope something works out. There are so many people I want to work with over here,” he said. He also added that hopes he gets accepted by the Bollywood audience after the release of Laal Singh Chaddha.

Laal Singh Chaddha is Naga Chaitanya’s Bollywood debut. The film, which is set to release in theatres on August 11, features him in the role of Balaraju, the character of Benjamin Buford Blue aka Bubba. In the film, he will essay the role of actor Aamir Khan’s close friend. Chaitanya had joined the cast as a replacement for actor Vijay Sethupathi, who was originally signed to play the character.

CREDIT: HINDUSTAN TIMES