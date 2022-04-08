Kya Baat Hai! Naga Chaitanya said THIS after meeting Sanjay Leela Bhansali; details inside

Naga Chaitanya is an immensely popular actor. He has a massive fan following. He was spotted leaving filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 08/04/2022 - 15:14
movie_image: 
Kya Baat Hai! Naga Chaitanya said THIS after meeting Sanjay Leela Bhansali; details inside

MUMBAI: Naga Chaitanya is an immensely popular actor. He has a massive fan following.

The actor is currently busy with the promotions of Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. Amid this, he was spotted leaving filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Now, Naga Chaitanya, in a new interview, spoke about why he visited Bhansali and also said that he's hopeful that 'something works out'. He also said that Sanjay Leela Bhansali is among those filmmakers whom he really looks up to.

ALSO READ: BIG Update! This is how Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacts to demanding Rs 250 crore alimony from Naga Chaitanya

Chaitanya told Pinkvilla that it was just casual meeting. “These are filmmakers I have looked up to, so just pay your respects, say hi, and I hope something works out. There are so many people I want to work with over here,” he said. He also added that hopes he gets accepted by the Bollywood audience after the release of Laal Singh Chaddha.

Laal Singh Chaddha is Naga Chaitanya’s Bollywood debut. The film, which is set to release in theatres on August 11, features him in the role of Balaraju, the character of Benjamin Buford Blue aka Bubba. In the film, he will essay the role of actor Aamir Khan’s close friend. Chaitanya had joined the cast as a replacement for actor Vijay Sethupathi, who was originally signed to play the character.

Are you excited to see Naga Chaitanya in Laal Singh Chaddha? And do you want Naga Chaitanya and Sanjay Leela Bhansali to collaborate? Hit the comment section.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates.

ALSO READ: Revealed! Before Laal Singh Chaddha, Naga Chaitanya refused to do Bollywood films for THIS major reason

CREDIT:  HINDUSTAN TIMES

Naga Chaitanya Laal Singh Chaddha Sanjay Leela Bhansali Aamir Khan Kareena Kapoor Nageswara Rao social media TellyChakkar Samantha Ruth Prabhu Filmmaker
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 08/04/2022 - 15:14

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Bahut Pyaar Karte Hain: Unfortunate! Things get worse between Riteish and Indu as misunderstanding rise up
MUMBAI: Star Bharat is turning into one of the top destinations for captivating and compelling content. Their new...
Imlie: Aww! Cheeni to bring lovebirds Imlie and Aryan close to each other
MUMBAI: Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit the screens. The audience is in love with the chemistry...
Kundali Bhagya: Dangerous! Arjun determined to take his revenge, marries Preeta
MUMBAI: Balaji Telefilms produces Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is one...
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Reunion! Priya gets delighted with Ram and Pihu surprise birthday party
MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 is all set for a major drama in the upcoming episode. As reported...
Indian Idol Season 13: Exclusive! Vishal Dadlani to be the judge in the upcoming season?
MUMBAI: Indian Idol is one of the most popular shows. It is one of the most successful reality shows on television.The...
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Plots and Plans! Priya gets advantage from Vedika and Nandini’s evil game
MUMBAI:Sony TV's show Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 is all set for a major drama in the upcoming episode. As reported earlier...
Recent Stories
cat
OMG! Is Katrina Kaif’s Instagram account hacked? Netizens share screenshots of her account
Latest Video