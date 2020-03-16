Kya Baat Hai! Natasa Stankovic UNVEILS her fun side as she hangs out with her close ones; Deets Inside

As we talk about Natasa Stankovic's style diaries, off late, she has been sharing some of her stunning looks. A day ago, she took to her Instagram handle and dropped a series of pictures and a video.

Natasa Stankovic

MUMBAI: Model-actress Natasa Stankovic is a renowned name in showbiz. She is a Serbian model and came to India to make a career in the Hindi film industry.

In addition to her work in film and TV shows, she is known for her style game which is classic and elegant. The actress, who is married to cricketer Hardik Pandya, has time and again set major fashion goals for her fans and followers. A fitness enthusiast and a mother of one, Natasa Stankovic’s style game is always on point.

In the pictures, she can be seen dressed stunningly. She donned a pair of brown pants teamed with a sexy white crop top. She wore funky shoes and also carried a side bag. She accessorized her outfit by opting for a waist chain. The series of pictures also see her with her close pals including her brother-in-law Krunal Pandya and sister-in-law Pankhuri Sharma. The video sees Natasa Stankovic unveiling her fun side. It seems she had a gala time with her gang.

On the work front, the actress made her debut with Prakash Jha’s directorial Satyagraha. She made a special appearance in the song ‘Aiyo Ji’ and won over the audience’s hearts. Later, she went on to work in films like Action Jackson, 7 Hours to Go, Fukrey Returns, and Zero, among others. She has also participated in the reality show Bigg Boss.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Natasa Stankovic Hardik Pandya Agastya Prakash Jha Satyagraha Action Jackson 7 Hours to Go Fukrey Returns Zero
