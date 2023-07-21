Kya Baat Hai! Not an actress, but Alia Bhatt wants her daughter Raha to become a scientist

MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married in April 2022 and in November last year, the couple welcomed their first child Raha Kapoor. Ranbir and Alia have been very vocal about their daughter, and at multiple occasions they have spoken about it.

Recently, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, and Karan Johar attended an event to promote Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, and during the event the actress stated, “When I look at my daughter I say, ‘Tu toh scientist banegi’ (laughs).”

Also Read: Whoa! Ranbir Kapoor’s amazing physical transformation will make your jaws drop; here’s how he did it

Well, Raha is just eight months old, so of course there are many years left for her to decide what she wants to become, but looks like maybe Alia has other plans for her daughter.

Meanwhile, we haven’t seen a clear picture of Raha yet. A few months ago, Ranbir and Alia had invited the paparazzi at their house and had requested them not to click Raha whenever she is with them, and the paps have been following that.

Talking about Ranbir’s and Alia’s movies, the former will next be seen in Animal which is slated to release on 1st December 2023. A teaser of the film was released a few weeks ago, and it received a great response.

Meanwhile, Alia is gearing up for the release of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani which is all set to hit the big screens on 28th July 2023. The movie has created a good pre-release buzz and it is expected to do well at the box office. Alia also has Heart of Stone lined up for the release. The movie, which will premiere on Netflix on 11th August 2023, will mark her Hollywood debut.

Also Read: Must Read! Ranveer Singh Shines as he sings Ve Kamleya for Alia Bhatt, have a look at the video

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.