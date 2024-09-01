Kya Baat Hai! Nupur Shikhare gives groom-goals with his chilled attitude and THIS sporty video is proof

We also got to see a lot of dance and fun moments from the wedding preparations and there is something more that we got to see ahead of the wedding.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Tue, 01/09/2024 - 13:27
MUMBAI: A lot of happiness has entered in the life of Ira Khan as she has found the love of her life, Nupur Shikhare and is soon going to marry him.

Earlier, Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan got engaged to Nupur Shikhare. The videos and pictures of the happy couple went viral and created quite a stir online. The bride-to-be looked stunning and happy in a gorgeous red gown.

Also read - Ira Khan turns THIS for her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare; read inside 

Earlier, we got to see Nupur Shikhare jogging to the wedding venue along with his squad which looked strange in the beginning but that wasn’t the only strange thing that the netizens noticed.

The wedding was in a Marathi-style but we got to see Nupur Shikhare, the groom, in the wedding, wearing just shorts and black vest.

The wedding was full of laughter and joy. The couple looked really happy together and it looked like a very unique wedding to witness.

However, the wedding is not over and it seems that the couple is onto their wedding once again in Udaipur. Now there are more fun parts from the wedding which are being revealed on social media. The other day we saw Ira Khan’s fun video where she showed us how she is ‘spying’ on her logistics team.

That’s right! Nupur Shikhare, being a fitness freak, was seen playing football with his friends ahead of the wedding and it seems like he was having a really good time being sporty. This groom has proved to be one of the most unique ones with his chill attitude. Check out the video below:

Also read - Congratulations! Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare finally married, check out the inside pics here

Tell us how you feel about this wedding journey of Nupur and Ira, in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Tue, 01/09/2024 - 13:27

