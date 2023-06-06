Kya Baat Hai! Orry Awatramani meets Rahul Gandhi in London, shares pictures with him and Nysa Devgn

MUMBAI : Orry Awatramani, more popularly known as Orry has been grabbing headlines for being friends with star kids like Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and Nysa Devgn. According to reports, Orhan is a social activist hailing from Mumbai. He is also a trained animator. It is also said that actor Sara Ali Khan was his classmate.

Recently, Orry traveled to London and attended international singer Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour concert. He also met politician Rahul Gandhi at a restaurant in London. Sharing a picture with him he captioned it, “Today @lunch”. Later he partied with Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa. He posted many pictures enjoying with his friends. Take a look;

Nysa and Orry get clicked together very often as they love to travel across the world with their friends.

Nysa is just 19 years old, and while there’s no confirmation about her making her Hindi Film debut, people feel that she is ready for her acting debut. It will be interesting to see whether the star kid will follow her parents and become an actress or not.

