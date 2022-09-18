Kya Baat Hai! From owning 100 crore worth Galaxy apartment to 235 crore ‘Being Human’ valuation, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan lives a king size life

MUMBAI: Salman Khan is one of the biggest stars in Indian Cinema. Having spent three decades in the Hindi entertainment industry, he gave several blockbusters and has amassed a huge wealth as well as a massive fan following throughout the world. Scroll down to know his net worth.

Every Salman Khan fan is well aware that the superstar lives with his family in Bandra’s Galaxy Apartment. His residence has become a common tourist attraction in the city for all his fans who come there to catch a glimpse of him. If the DNA report is to be believed then, the property is worth Rs 100 crore.

When not residing in Galaxy Apartments, Dabangg Khan often heads to his Panvel farmhouse to spend some alone time with his family and friends. His farmhouse is away from city life and sprawled across 150 acres of land. It comprises a gym, a lavish swimming pool, a designated space for domestic animals, including five horses, stables, and acres of gorgeous greenery around. Reportedly, Khan’s Panvel farmhouse is worth Rs 80 crore.

Much like several A-list Bollywood actors, Salman Khan too owns a luxurious house in Dubai. The property is located in The Address Downtown near Burj Khalifa, one of the famous landmarks in the city. The superstar often flies to the city to spend some time there with his crew.

Not just in Panvel, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisika Jaan actor also owns a luxurious 5-BHK bungalow in Gorai, Maharashtra. The sea-facing property comes with various amenities such as a gym, a massive swimming pool, a theatre, and a unique bike arena. Often the property serves as an annual holiday destination for Khan and his family.

Not many know that Salman Khan owns a Yacht which is worth Rs 3 crore. It was in 2016 when he gifted himself the yacht. Often the superstar throws private parties and family getaways.

Having amassed a massive wealth, Salman also boasts some luxurious cars that are parked in his garage. He owns Land Rover Range Rover Vogue worth Rs 2.26 crore, Toyota Land Cruiser worth Rs 1.80 crore, and several other luxurious cars. It is estimated that Salman’s net worth could be around $400 million, i.e. approximately Rs 3,000 Crore.

Credit: Koimoi