Kya Baat Hai! Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding reception invitation card will leave you mesmerized

MUMBAI: Parineeti Chopra is one of the most talented actresses in the Indian film industry. Her films like Kesari, Hasee Toh Phasee, Saina and many more have made a strong mark in the hearts and minds of her fans. Meanwhile her fans are all excited about her upcoming wedding with beau Raghav Chadha. The couple’s wedding has been in the news for the past many months. The couple got engaged on 13th May in Delhi and it was an intimate affair with close family and friends. Now all eyes are on the lovely couple’s wedding that is soon going to take place.

Also Read- Really! Parineeti Chopra finally spills the beans on her wedding with Raghav Chadha, says “There is a thin line between…”

Parineeti and AAP politician Raghav will be tying the knot this month i.e September. The duo have been super busy preparing for their grand wedding. Now, the star couple’s wedding reception invite has gone viral and it is stunning, elegant and mesmerizing. As per the card, the wedding reception will take place on 30th September at Taj, Chandigarh. Check out the card here;

Pari and Raghav’s wedding festivities will take place on 23rd and 24th September, and the wedding will take place in Udaipur.

Previously, Raghav spoke about getting engaged to Prineeti and said, “Well, I think we should restrict this conversation to the political alliances and not personal alliances. But yes, most certainly, my colleagues, co-workers in the party, and my seniors tease me a little less now. Earlier they used to ask me to get married, now they tease me a little less because they know I am getting married soon.”

Also Read- Kya Baat Hai! Parineeti Chopra gets clicked at Manish Malhotra's house; netizens say, "Bridal lehenga ke liye design dekhne aayi thi"

On the work front, Parineeti will be seen in Chamkila opposite Diljit Dosanjh and in Capsule Gill opposite Akshay Kumar.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-IndianExpress