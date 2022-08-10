Kya Baat Hai! Parineeti Chopra gets clicked at Manish Malhotra's house; netizen say, "Bridal lehenga ke liye design dekhne aayi thi"

MUMBAI: Parineeti Chopra and her wedding with politician Raghav Chadha has been in the news for more than a month. There were reports that the actress will be getting married soon and this month there’s a Roka ceremony that will take place. Well, Parineeti has not yet officially spoken up about it, but her frequent visits to Manish Malhotra’s house is making people wonder if she is there to discuss her wedding outfits.

Last night, Parineeti was spotted at the designer’s house and once again netizens started spulcation about her wedding outfits. A netizen wrote, “Ye apne shaadi k kapdo ka order dene aai hai Manish Malhotra ko.” Another Instagram user commented, “Bridal lehenga kliye design dekhne ayi thi.”One more netizen wrote, “Aaj to pakka lehenga final karne ya trial karne aayi h..” Check out the comments below...

The speculations of Parineeti and Raghav’s wedding started when the two were spotted at a lunch date a couple of months ago. Also, there were no speculations of dating or relationship, but directly people started talking about their marriage.

While Parineeti has kept mum about it, when Raghav was asked about his marriage, he had replied that he should be asked questions about Rajneeti (politics) and not Parineeti.

A few days ago, when Priyanka Chopra was in Mumbai, it was speculated that maybe she was here for the wedding of Parineeti. But, the actress was in town for the promotions of her web series Citadel.

Talking about Parineeti’s movies, the actress has Chamkila, Capsule Gill, and Shiddat 2 lined up.

