Kya Baat Hai! Ranbir Kapoor breaks his silence on the #BoyCott culture: says, “It’s simple, if a movie doesn’t work, it’s because of the content and no other reason and my movie Shamshera is an example of it”

MUMBAI: Brahmāstra is one of the most anticipated movies of the year 2022. The movie was conceptualized 10 years back, and finally, it's ready to hit the theatres on the 9th of September 2022.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions, the movie stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, and Nagarjuna.

The Bollywood industry is going through a very bad phase as all the movies are failing at the Box office. A new trend has begun on social media where the netizens keep boycotting movies as a result of the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Ever since the actor passed away in the year 2020, the fans have been angry and kept trending on social media with the hashtag #boycottBollywood.

Every day the #hashtag #boycottBollywood #BoycottBrahmāstra has been trending on social media and the fans are demanding to boycott the movie.

Now finally during a press meet today, Ranbir Kapoor was asked about the #Boycott culture that has been trending on social media to which the actor said, “I can speak only about my movies, I had Shamshera that released a couple of weeks before and which didn’t do well and that’s clearly because the content wasn’t good. Movies are failing purely because of the lack of content and somewhere the audience isn’t connecting to the film.”

He further said, “People come to watch a movie because they want to feel every emotion and feel the happiness, sadness every moment in the movie which they aren’t getting unfortunately, and the simple thing is, movies aren’t running because of the lack of content and no other reason.”

Well, there is no doubt that Ranbir Kapoor does have a point as a movie can fail due to poor content and story. If the can't connect to the audience then it fails miserably.

