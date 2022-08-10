Kya Baat Hai! Ranbir Kapoor caught shooting for Animal in a hospital, netizens say “Very Kabir Singh-ish…”

MUMBAI :Bollywood hunk Ranbir Kapoor might not have exactly set the cash registers ringing with his last release Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar, but his fans are really looking forward to his next titled Animal. The first look of Animal created a huge buzz and fans went into a frenzy by RK’s amazing looks. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor.

Previously a fan page posted a BTS scene where Ranbir was shooting getting out of his car with some men around him that looked like his bodyguards. Now, another video has been posted by a fan page on Twitter, where RK is seen shooting in a hospital wearing a hospital gown.

Looks like netizens have been reminded of Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh with this scene. One netizen wrote, “Very Kabir Singh-ish, don't you think? Would be very sad if the director repeats himself. Have huge expectations from this film.” Another one wrote, “He is really looking like a giant” one user wrote, “Kuch to bhari Or brutal movie ban rhi hai yesi vibe aa rhi hai... All time blockbuster hogi ye”

Another netizen wrote, “I hope it's not just a mass movie. Because I am a rk fan due to his effort to deliver quality content not just masala mass action.”

Talking about the film, director Sandeep had earlier said, “I don’t think Ranbir’s character is close to Kabir Singh. You won’t find any similarity in the characters but there’s definitely violence. What will be common between both the movies is that they’re character-driven stories.”

Animal will hit the big screens on 11th August 2023.

