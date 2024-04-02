Kya Baat hai! Ranbir Kapoor reveals some interesting things about Animal Park

Sandeep has announced the film's sequel called 'Animal Park' with the post credits, which has added a whole new level of excitement for the fans.
MUMBAI: The Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal has hit the big screens on 1st December and fans are simply loving what they see. The film stars Ranbir KApoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in the lead. The film is helmed by Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Although the film has a sizable amount of violence and gore, the film has received excellent response from everyone.    

Ranbir Kapoor recently opened up about the sequel. The actor said, “He (Vanga) has one or two scenes ready, which he narrated to me, and they are very exciting. Now, because of the success of part one, he has the confidence and courage to go even darker, deeper and more complex. He can do anything.”

He further added, “There is a very healthy conversation that has started about toxic masculinity also, which is a great thing because cinema, at least, it starts a conversation. If something is wrong, if you don’t show that it is wrong, and unless conversation starts in the society, we will never realize it.”

Animal recently started streaming on Netflix. How excited are you for Animal Park? Tell us in the comments below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

