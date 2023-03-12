Kya Baat Hai! Richa Chaddha expresses interest in doing a film like Jab We Met with hubby Ali Fazal, reveals which film she wants to do with Kareena Kapoor Khan

They tied the knot a year ago and their fans are all set to get the most amazing surprise as their wedding will be seen as a documentary soon.
MUMBAI: Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are one of the most popular power couples of the entertainment industry. The duo are super talented and their body of work is impressive. The duo who have worked in the film Fukrey and fell in love. They tied the knot a year ago and their fans are all set to get the most amazing surprise as their wedding will be seen as a documentary soon. 

During a recent interview, Richa said that with hubby Ali Fazal, she would love to do a film like Jab We Met. Speaking of actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, Richa said, “Thelma & Louise. I would love to do that film with her. If you have not seen it, please do. It is a classic.’

Meanwhile Ali and Richa’s wedding is all set to be turned into a documentary, RiAlity. Richa mentions that the documentary will showcase the  reality of the world of glamour and glitz. Their wedding took place in Delhi, Lucknow, and Mumbai. 

On the work front, Richa was last seen in Fukrey 3 while Ali was seen in Khufiya.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-IndianExpress


 

