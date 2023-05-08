Kya Baat Hai! Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office collection day 8: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer starts week 2 on a very good note

MUMBAI : Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani did well in its week one. The film collected Rs. 73.33 crore in seven days which is quite good. Now, everyone is keen to know how well the movie will perform at the box office during its week two.

Well, the Rnaveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer has started the second week on a very good note as on its second Friday it showed a jump and collected Rs. 6.75 crore, taking the eight days total to Rs. 80.08 crore. If the film shows a fantastic jump over the weekend, then we can expect that by the end of the second weekend, the movie will enter the 100 crore club. So, let’s wait and watch.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has one more week to be stable and collect well at the box office. On 11th August 2023, OMG 2 and Gadar 2 are slated to release, so those movies will be a hurdle for Karan Johar’s directorial. So, let’s wait and watch what will be the collection of the film during its week three.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles. The film received positive reviews from critics and audiences, and recently, at the success press meet of the movie, Karan stated that he was shocked to read the positive reviews for his movie.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


 

