Kya Baat Hai! Rumored love birds Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur have a secret Valentine’s Day celebration already?

MUMBAI: Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday seem to be the hottest couple in town. Their various appearances and their chemistry at events has been noticed by fans. Although the duo have never worked together in a movie, they have had photo shoots together and fans feel like they look fabulous together. While fans are nearly sure that they are a couple, neither of them have ever confirmed or denied the link-up rumors.

As Valentine’s Day is here, Ananya caught netizen’s attention as she shared some pictures on her Insta page. One with red heart shaped balloons in her car and another with bright yellow flowers. Fans feel it is Aditya’s gift to her.

On the work front, Ananya, Ananya has many projects in her kitty. She will be seen in Dream Girl 2 and Call Me Bae. Aditya on the other hand is enjoying the success of his OTT series The Night Manager and will next be seen in Metro…In Dino by Anurag Basu.

