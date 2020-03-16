Kya Baat Hai! Sagarika Ghatge is up to something amazing, shares a glimpse of it

MUMBAI: Sagarika Ghatge has carved a path for herself in showbiz. She rose to fame with her performance in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Chak De! India. She played the role of Preeti Sabharwal in the film. Her performance in the sports film garnered appreciation from all corners.

The actress often treats fans with her delightful pictures. While sometimes, she can be seen flaunting her fashionable side, at other times, her posts are regular updates from her life. Her new Instagram picture is unmissable and has left her fans in awe of her.

Well, this time, it is not about the fashion, her travel diaries, or spending quality time with her family or her pet animal.

The actress took her Instagram, she updated all her fans that she and Zaheer have bought a new house.

She captioned the picture, “New beginnings @zaheer_khan34.”

Have a look!

On the work front, in addition to Chak De! India, Sagarika was also seen in the National Award-winning film Irada. Her other film projects include Rush, Fox, and Miley Naa Miley Hum to name a few. Sagarika made her digital debut with ALTBalaji's Boss – Baap of Special Services. The actress showed her adventurous side by participating in Colors TV’s Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi. She was seen in season 6 of the famous reality show.

On the personal front, Sagarika is married to cricketer Zaheer Khan. The two got married in 2017.

