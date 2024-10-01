Kya Baat Hai! Saiee Manjrekar seen with rumored BF Subhan Nadiadwala in the city, watch video

Saiee, who has a huge fan following, was recently spotted outside a football ground in MUmbai with some of her friends and also seen was her rumored boyfriend Subhan Nadiadwala.
MUMBAI: Actress Saiee Manjrekar who debuted in Hindi Films, alongside superstar Salman Khan in 'Dabangg 3', went on to act in two Tollywood projects, 'Ghani', and pan-India movie 'Major'. Now, Saiee is back in Tollywood, for her third Tollywood project, 'Agent' starring Akkineni scion Akhil.

Saiee, who has a huge fan following, was recently spotted outside a football ground in MUmbai with some of her friends and also seen was her rumored boyfriend Subhan Nadiadwala. The actress was seen in a black oversized hoodie and shorts. 

Saiee looked surprised to see the paparazzi outside and even waved at them after sitting in her car. Take a look at the video here;

In 2022, Saiee had addressed the rumors of dating Subhan and refuted claims that they were dating and stated that they were simply childhood friends. In a previous interview she had said, “I really don’t know how I feel. It’s a little bit weird. I didn’t have someone who spreads rumors about me since school. (But) As long as I, my friends, and family know the truth, I’m okay with it.”

