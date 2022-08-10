Kya Baat Hai! Salman Khan and Sangeeta Bijlani's bond proves exes can be very good friends – Watch VIRAL Video

MUMBAI: Many years ago, Salman Khan and Sangeeta Bijlani were in a relationship, and they were supposed to get married. However, they broke up and later Sangeeta tied the knot with cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin. Sangeeta and Azhar also got divorced in 2010.

Well, Salman and Sangeeta are now friends, and their bond always grabs everyone’s attention. Last year, on Salman’s birthday, while the actress was leaving, the superstar kissed her on the forehead, and that video had gone viral.

Now, one more video of Salman and Sangeeta has gone viral on social media. Sangeeta attended the Eid party at Salman’s sister’s house, and he came out to see off the actress. In the video, we can see that Sangeeta playfully punches Salman. It looks like Salman cracked a joke while talking to a senior journalist, and maybe it was about Sangeeta.

Check out the video below...

A netizen commented, “Purani yaadein tazaa ho gayi bhai ki.” Another Instagram user commented, “Vintage love birds.” Check out the comments below...

Talking about Salman’s movies, the actor gave his fans an Eid gift this year with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film has done a decent business at the box office in its first weekend. He currently has Tiger 3 lined up which is slated to release on Diwali this year. Meanwhile, Sangeeta has been away from the big screens for the past many years.

