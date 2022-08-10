Kya Baat Hai! Salman Khan hugs a kid at airport; netizens are impressed with his humbleness, "Star ho toh Salman Khan jaisa"

Recently, a video of Salman Khan from the airport has gone viral on social media in which he is seen hugging a kid. Netizens are loving the actor’s humbleness.
Star ho toh Salman Khan jaisa

MUMBAI :Salman Khan is one of the most loved Hindi film actors and he has a huge fan following. We usually don’t get to see him click pictures with his fans, but the superstar has always been friendly with kids.
 
Recently, a video of the actor from the airport has gone viral on social media in which he is seen hugging a kid. The kid surely looks like a fan of Salman and this gesture of the star has impressed the netizens.


 
Also Read: Wow! Salman Khan to reportedly construct a 19-storey hotel in Bandra

A netizen commented, “Most misunderstood star ever. He is the most genuine person.” Another Instagram user wrote, “Tears in my eyes.Salman u r true human being love you Salman.” One more netizen commented, “Salman bhai ki yahi to ada Ham sab mar deti hai.” Check out the comments below...

Salman Khan has left for an award function which is taking place in Abu Dhabi on 26th May 2023. It is expected to be a starry event.

Talking about his movies, the actor was last seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which was released on Eid this year. The film didn’t get a great response at the box office.

His next release is Tiger 3 which is slated to release on Diwali this year. It is expected that the movie will do well at the box office. While it is not yet officially announced which movie Salman will star in after Tiger 3, there have been many reports about his next movie. But, for now, his fans are eagerly waiting for Tiger 3.

Also Read:  Really! This is why Abdu Rozik was not seen in Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, says “I did shoot for the film but ”

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

