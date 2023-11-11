Kya Baat Hai! Salman Khan opens up about working with Shah Rukh Khan in Tiger Vs Pathaan, “whenever things are…”

MUMBAI: Salman Khan is one of the biggest superstars of the country, and he has a huge fan following. The actor started his journey with a supporting role in the movie Biwi Ho To Aisi, but made his debut as a lead with Maine Pyar Kiya which was released in 1989.

His upcoming film Tiger 3 has been the talk of town and fans are eager to see him in his full action mode. Also seen in the film will be SRK who has an extended cameo just like Salman had in Shah Rukh’s Pathaan. There are reports of Tiger Vs Pathaan being made where the two stars will be seen in a full fledged role together after Karan Arjun. Speaking of working with Shah Rukh once again, Salman said, “Tiger is always ready – so whenever things are locked – I will be there!”

Speaking of the toughest scene in the film, Salman said, “The bike chasing scene was the toughest – I think! It was a massive block of shoot and it had to be impactful, so Maneesh (director Maneesh Sharma) and I discussed this at length and then collectively we all have all worked towards achieving this,”

Speaking of the first song of the film Salman, “I quite enjoyed shooting for ‘Leke Prabhu Ka Naam’ in Cappadocia. It is a dance track that I personally love. Katrina Kaif and I have been fortunate to have chartbusters that have entertained people across the world and now, ‘Leke Prabhu Ka Naam’ is another track added to that list.”

