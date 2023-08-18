Kya Baat Hai! Salman Khan’s new look reminds people of Tere Naam; netizens want Tere Naam 2

Salman Khan recently made a public appearance and flaunted his new look. The actor has gone nearly bald, and netizens are wondering if it’s for Tere Naam 2.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 08/21/2023 - 11:53
movie_image: 
Salman Khan

MUMBAI: Salman Khan hardly makes public appearances, but recently, the actor was clicked by the paparazzi and his new look grabbed everyone’s attention. He has had a military cut which means he has gone nearly bald.

If you have seen Tere Naam, Salman Khan had two looks. While one was with his long hair, another one was his bald look. After having a look at his new look, netizens feel that maybe Salman is gearing up for Tere Naam 2.

Also Read: Woah! Tiger 3 and Christopher Nolan to have a connection?

A netizen commented, “Tere Naam 2 aaraha hai lagtay.” Another Instagram user wrote, “Tere Naam 2 loading.” One more netizen commented, “Tere Naam look bhaijaan.” Check out the comments below...

Well, this reminds us that during the release of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Salman had done an informal meet with the media, and had revealed that the late Satish Kaushik had discussed a Tere Naam 2 idea with him. 

Meanwhile, there are reports that in Vishnu Vardhan’s next which is produced by Karan Johar, Salman Khan will be playing the role of an Army officer and will be having a military cut. So, we wonder whether this look is for that film.

Currently, Salman has Tiger 3 lined up which is slated to release in Diwali this year. The actor is yet to announce his next movie after Tiger 3 and there have been reports about Vishnu Vardhan’s next and Prem Ki Shaadi with Sooraj Barjatya. 

Also Read: What! Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 has THIS connection with Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2? Read on to know more

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Salman Khan Tere Naam Tere Naam 2 Vishnu Vardhan Karan Johar Tiger 3 Prem Ki Shaadi Satish Kaushik Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 08/21/2023 - 11:53

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE! Puneet Vashist on bagging Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Tandav: It was God's grace that this show chose me, as an actor, this character is challenging but now I am happy doing it
MUMBAI: Puneet Vashist is currently seen playing the role of Devrishi Narada in Colors' show Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag...
Must Read! Gadar 2, OMG 2, Ghoomer box office collection: Sunny Deol and Akshay Kumar starrers show a huge jump; Abhishek Bachchan’s film gets a disappointing response
MUMBAI: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, and Simrat Kaur starrer Gadar 2 is unstoppable at the box office/...
What! Bigg Boss OTT 2’s Jiya Shankar wants #Abhiya to end; does not want to be linked to Abhishek Malhan going forward, says, “its bringing in unnecessary hate”
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 has finally come to an end and Elvish Yadav has emerged as the winner and Abhishek...
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Whoa! Elvish Yadav’s recent Instagram LIVE becomes the highest viewed and breaks MC Stan’s record
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 has finally come to an end and Elvish Yadav has emerged as the winner and Abhishek...
Wow! Ameesha Patel reveals that she would 'love to' work with Hrithik Roshan again, read more
MUMBAI: Gadar 2 is making and breaking several records at the box office. Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel reunited for the...
Must read! Abhishek Bachchan reveals how wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan calms his anger down, read more
MUMBAI: Ghoomer actor Abhishek Bachchan is making headlines for his new movie and his performance. Known for his roles...
Recent Stories
Ghoomer
Must Read! Gadar 2, OMG 2, Ghoomer box office collection: Sunny Deol and Akshay Kumar starrers show a huge jump; Abhishek Bachchan’s film gets a disappointing response
Latest Video
Related Stories
Ghoomer
Must Read! Gadar 2, OMG 2, Ghoomer box office collection: Sunny Deol and Akshay Kumar starrers show a huge jump; Abhishek Bachchan’s film gets a disappointing response
Ameesha Patel
Wow! Ameesha Patel reveals that she would 'love to' work with Hrithik Roshan again, read more
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Must read! Abhishek Bachchan reveals how wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan calms his anger down, read more
Avneet Kaur
Trolled! "She is looking so uncomfortable in this short dress" netizens troll actress Avneet Kaur
Kajol
Really! When Kajol made Sanjay Leela Bhansali wait for 8 hours in a hotel lobby as it slipped her mind they had a meeting
Dream Girl 2
Interesting! Upcoming movies and OTT series this week: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl 2, Tamannaah Bhatia’s Aakhri Sach and more