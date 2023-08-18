Kya Baat Hai! Salman Khan’s new look reminds people of Tere Naam; netizens want Tere Naam 2

MUMBAI: Salman Khan hardly makes public appearances, but recently, the actor was clicked by the paparazzi and his new look grabbed everyone’s attention. He has had a military cut which means he has gone nearly bald.

If you have seen Tere Naam, Salman Khan had two looks. While one was with his long hair, another one was his bald look. After having a look at his new look, netizens feel that maybe Salman is gearing up for Tere Naam 2.

A netizen commented, “Tere Naam 2 aaraha hai lagtay.” Another Instagram user wrote, “Tere Naam 2 loading.” One more netizen commented, “Tere Naam look bhaijaan.” Check out the comments below...

Well, this reminds us that during the release of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Salman had done an informal meet with the media, and had revealed that the late Satish Kaushik had discussed a Tere Naam 2 idea with him.

Meanwhile, there are reports that in Vishnu Vardhan’s next which is produced by Karan Johar, Salman Khan will be playing the role of an Army officer and will be having a military cut. So, we wonder whether this look is for that film.

Currently, Salman has Tiger 3 lined up which is slated to release in Diwali this year. The actor is yet to announce his next movie after Tiger 3 and there have been reports about Vishnu Vardhan’s next and Prem Ki Shaadi with Sooraj Barjatya.

