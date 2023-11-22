Kya Baat Hai! Sara Ali Khan wishes Kartik Aaryan on his birthday, check what she has to say to the actor

Sara Ali Khan

MUMBAI: Through his exquisite acting, actor Kartik Aaryan has been capturing the hearts and minds of his fans. With his charisma and talent, the actor has amassed a huge fan base that eagerly awaits for his upcoming movies.

The actor started his career with the movie Pyaar Ka Punchnama and got huge recognition for his performance and the famous monologue scene.

After the success of his first film, the actor worked with Luv Ranjan for few more movies and really became a fan-favourite. Apart from Luv Ranjan movies, he is also loved for movies like Love Aaj Kal 2, Guest Inn London, Luka Chuppi, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Freddy and more.

The audience is now waiting for his upcoming movie Chandu Champion. Apart from acting, Kartik has also been the topic of gossip for his relationships with actresses.

Also read - Woah! Kartik Aaryan describes the girl of his dreams, here's what he says

One of the most talked about rumoured relationship of the actor was with actress Sara Ali Khan. It is said that the actors met on the sets of Love Aaj Kal 2 and came closer to each other slowly.

While the actors never confirmed the status of their relationship, the audience somehow figured out that they had broken up and moved on.

Now it’s Kartik Aaryan’s birthday and a lot of actors, directors and fans have been wishing the actor. Karan Johar, as a gift, announced a movie with Kartik Aaryan.

Check out the picture below:

As we can see in the story posted by Sara Ali Khan, wherein she has wished Kartik Aaryan by posting the pictures from their days when they were shooting for Love Aaj Kal.

Also read -Interesting! From marriage plans to if he has found true love, Kartik Aaryan answers fans’ questions on social media

What do you think about this? Tell us in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.


 

