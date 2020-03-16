Kya Baat Hai! Shah Rukh Khan gives sassy reply when asked about sharing screen space with Salman Khan and Aamir Khan

MUMBAI:Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan – the three superstars of Bollywood share the same birth year, and also started their careers around the same time. They eventually became the ‘Three Khans’ of Bollywood, representing the powerful stature the trio enjoys in Hindi cinema. Interestingly, Shah Rukh, Aamir and Salman have also never starred in a film together and fans and media often wonder whether there will be a film featuring the three together.

Back in 2013, during a session with his fans, Shah Rukh was asked when he will do a film with Aamir and Salman. To this, the Bollywood superstar came up with a witty reply. The ‘Raees’ actor answered that if you can afford us, offer us a film. He further said that a film can be made only when a producer-director comes up with an offer and if someone can make such a film, afford all three stars, and can also tolerate the three only then it can happen. He even had a funny explanation and said one of them will answer 10 minutes later, one will leave before the other even arrives, and the third one will say shoot at night as he stays up at night. So, it is difficult to have all three together in one film.

Interestingly, Aamir and Salman have done ‘Andaz Apna Apna’ together while Shah Rukh and Salman shared the screen in ‘Karan Arjun’, ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’, and ‘Hum Tumhare Hai Sanam’. Fans are eagerly waiting to see Shah Rukh and Salman in each others' upcoming films ‘Pathaan’ and ‘Tiger 3’. They have also appeared in cameos in each others' films previously and share a close friendship. Recently, Shah Rukh was seen in a cameo in Aamir’s latest release ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’.

Credit: ETimes