kya baat hai! Shahrukh Khan’s cameo in Brahmastra as scientist Mohan Bhargav with the ‘Vanarastra’ creates a rush among fans

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 09/13/2022 - 15:50
MUMBAI : Bollywood star Shahrukh Khan has a huge fan following. His last couple of movies might have been duds but come 2023, he is all set to burn the big screens on fire with a huge line-up of big ticket films. He has already begun his amazing comeback process with a small yet powerful cameo in the recently released film Brahmastra Part One:Shiva.

SRK fans were left speechless when they saw him as Vanarastra. They have now started a petition online, where they want a spin-off on the character that is named Mohan Bhargav. His 20 minutes cameo has left a lasting impression on fans. Only time will tell if director Ayan Mukerji or some other director will take the lead to bring the awesomeness of the Vanarastra back on screen in a new film. The film also features a cameo by actress Deepika Padukone. Thus the film is a visual extravaganza and a complete entertainer!

Brahmastra stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan,  Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy. The film is high on VFX and special effects. The music and fresh pairing of the lead stars has been a talking point of the Bollywood film. It hit the big screens on 9th September 2022 and has so far had mixed reviews from audiences.

Shahrukh Khan has a big list of upcoming movies that will surely excite his fans. He will next be seen in Siddharth Anand’s actioner Pathaan, South director Atlee Kumar’s debut Bollywood film Jawan and in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki opposite Taapsee Pannu soon!

