Kya Baat Hai! Shraddha Kapoor’s fan goes on knees to propose her; actress’ sweet gesture impresses netizens

Shraddha Kapoor was recently spotted at the airport and a fan of her went on his knees and proposed to her. Here’s how Shraddha reacted to the fan’s gesture...
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 08/02/2023 - 16:35
Shraddha Kapoor

MUMBAI:  There’s no doubt Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most successful actresses we have in the industry right now. The actress has a huge fan following, and whenever she is spotted at a public place there are fans who come to click pictures with her.

Recently, Shraddha was spotted at the airport and a fan actually proposed to her. The fan had a red rose bouquet for the actress and he went down on his knees for the actress and gave her the bouquet.

Also Read: Hot! Shraddha Kapoor’s new photoshoot grabs everyone’s attention; netizens say, “Wow so beautiful”

Well, Shraddha sweetly met the fan and interacted with him, and this gesture of the actress has impressed the netizens. A netizen commented, “She's Soooooo cute , humble, down to earth, she's everything and that's stands out. She's apart from every other girl in Bollywood.” Another Instagram user wrote, “She knows how to treat people that loves her well.”

One more netizen commented, “Bollywood ki sabse simple sobar heroine.” Check out the comments below...

What do you have to say about Shraddha’s gesture towards her fan? Let us know in the comments below...

Talking about her movies, Shraddha was last seen on the big screens in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar which did reasonably well at the box office. She is currently busy with the shooting of Stree 2 which will release in August next year. The actress was supposed to star in Nagin and Chaalbaaz In London, however there’s no update about the movies.  

Also Read: Really! Shraddha Kapoor dating her Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar writer? Duo spotted out for a cozy movie date

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 08/02/2023 - 16:35

