Kya Baat Hai! Sonakshi Sinha spills the beans on her co-star Ranveer Singh, “he said, ‘I’m going to be very calm over here. I’ve stopped having coffee”

MUMBAI: Sonakshi Sinha has come a long way since her debut film Dabangg with Salman Khan. The actress has proved her mettle with films like Lootera, Akira, and many more. She recently made everyone sit up and take notice of her brilliant performance in the OTT series Dahaad with Vijay Verma. The actress has now added another feather to her hat.

Sonakshi’s performance in Lootera was loved and praised by critics. She spoke about her experience of working in the film saying, “Everyone told me not to do Lootera. They said, ‘You are doing all the commercial movies, this is such an arty film.’ People were saying that you have to be a very polished actor to do a role like this and you are not mature enough to do this kind of role” She further added, “Amongst the films that I was doing, this was very different

Sonakshi further added, “When I heard the narration, it really moved me. I loved the film, I loved the role.” She spoke about her co-star Ranveer Singh who gave up coffee and said, “When Ranveer came on the set, he said, ‘I’m going to be very calm over here. I’ve stopped having coffee.’ I was like, ‘Thank god.’ Ranveer had given up coffee so his energy is at a normal level.”

Sinha opened up about Vikramaditya Motwane saying, “He used to be like ‘Get into the character, stay in this, feel the emotion’ and I was like ‘Huh? What is he saying?’ We did have friction initially. I asked him one day ‘How can Paakhi be cracking jokes at one moment and then coughing up blood, crying the next? That’s when he realised he should just let me be, and said ‘Whatever it is you are doing, is working for me’. That was our moment of reconciliation.”

On the work front, Sonaksi will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s OTT series Heeramandi.

Credit-IndianExpress