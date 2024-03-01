Kya Baat Hai! Sshura Khan expresses love for her husband Arbaaz Khan in a HEARTFELT Instagram post; Says ‘Me and mine’

MUMBAI : Makeup artist Sshura Khan married Bollywood actor-producer Arbaaz Khan a few days ago, and she recently made her Instagram picture public. Before her wedding last month, Sshura made her official Instagram account private, which allowed her to hide her posts. This move garnered media attention.

Sshura posted a sweet photo of herself clutching Arbaaz's hand on Wednesday, January 3. "Me & Mine @arbaazkhanofficial," she wrote as the picture's description.

Shortly after posting a video of Arbaaz asking the question to her, Sshura made her account public. In front of their friends, the Dabangg actor proposed to her in the video by getting down on one knee. In addition, he shows Sshura an enormous bouquet of flowers and a diamond ring as a surprise.

"From saying YES on the 19th and getting Married on the 24th Dec That was quick @arbaazkhanofficial. Alhumdulilah," she said in the post's caption.

It should be noted, though, that Sshura removed all of her older Instagram postings, leaving only a few of her wedding pictures on the site. About 129K people follow her on the photo and video-sharing website. The makeup artist had previously shared images of Tulsi Kumar, Rasha Thadani, Raveena Tandon, and other Bollywood stars.

Reports about Sshura and Arbaaz's nuptials began circulating on December 21, 2023. Sshura had made her account private shortly after the rumors spread. Five days after the actor-filmmaker proposed to Sshura, on December 24, Arbaaz and Sshura were married in front of their close friends and family. At Arpita Khan's Bandra home, they exchanged vows.

A number of celebrities and members of their family, including Raveena Tandon, Rasha Thadani, Varun Sharma, Riddhima Pandit, Riteish Deshmukh, and Genelia Deshmukh, attended the private ceremony. Bollywood diva Malaika Arora and Arbaaz were previously wed. Arbaaz dated actress Giorgia Andriani for several of years following his divorce from Malaika in 2017.

Credits –Free Press Journal