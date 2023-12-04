Kya Baat Hai! Suhana Khan achieves her first big milestone and makes her public debut!




MUMBAI:Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies.

Suhana Khan is one of the most loved and adorable star kids in tinsel town.

While she has never been under the radar, she has never really stepped out for a public event alone as well. She has always been accompanied by family or friends. 



The social media darling is making her big moves before her debut. She made her big public debut at a cosmetic brand event.

And she just wasn't a guest for the event, Suhana is now a brand ambassador for an international beauty brand which was previously endorsed by Alia Bhatt as well. 

Suhana now joins the ranks of international supermodel Gigi Hadid who is the face of the brand internationally.

She also joins her besties Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, and others in finding big-budget endorsement deals.

Suhana looked incredibly stunning. She opted for a hot red hot pantsuit, with her wavy hair open and subtle makeup. This was also the first public speaking event for Suhana Khan, where she shared her excitement about the upcoming projects. 





This new B-town beauty is all set to make a smashing debut. Suhana was shooting in Manali for the film along with Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, and her other co-stars.


Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates! 





