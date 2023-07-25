Kya Baat Hai! From Tamannaah Bhatia to Katrina Kaif, check out the list of celebrities who received expensive gifts from friends

MUMBAI: The Indian film industry is one place where there are always ups and downs in the relationships between celebrities. Who says that in the industry real friendships and relationships cannot be maintained?

We have often seen when success comes to an actor their competitors do come ahead and give them something and appreciate their hard work. In the past we have seen how Shah Rukh Khan gave his co – stars that played a special appearance in his movie Ra. One, new and branded cars, and also producers gifting their actors with expensive gifts if the movie does well.

This ritual began way back in the early 20s and then continued until now. Today, we bring you the list of celebrities who gave each other expensive gifts.

Check out the list below

1. Tamannaah Bhatia

In the past there were reports of Tamannaah Bhatia being gifted a diamond ring worth Rs. 2 crores by Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Kamineni.

2. Shahrukh Khan to Ra.One crew

SRK has gifted five members of the movie Ra.One a brand new BMW 7 car. These members included co-stars Arjun Rampal and Rajinikanth, and director Anubhav Sinha and the cars were worth 1 crore each.

3. Raj Kundra to Shilpa Shetty

Raj and Shilpa Shetty make a picture perfect couple and the couple is madly in love with each other. Raj on their anniversary gifted Shilpa Shetty an apartment on the 19th floor of Burj Khalifa, which is the tallest building in the world. The price of the apartment is worth a whopping Rs 50 crores.

4. Karan Johar to Katrina Kaif

Katrina and Karan Johar have been friends in the industry for many decades and they still continue to be good friends. Katrina had done the song “Chikni Chameli'' free of cost and didn’t charge a single penny for it. Karan was touched by this gesture and hence he gifted her a gleaming red Ferrari car.

5. Salman Khan to Jacqueline Fernandez

Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez are very good friends and they continue to still have a great bond. The actor was so impressed with her acting in his film Kick that he made a painting for her in two days and gifted it to her. The painting is priced at rs 2.5 crores.

6. Bahubali Makers to Prabhas

Bahubali is one of the biggest blockbusters of Indian cinema and the makers of the movie were so impressed with the hard work of Prabhas that they gifted him gym equipment worth 1.5 crores.

7. Bhushan Kumar to Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan is one of the most bankable actors these days and his movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was a massive hit. Hence the producer Bhushan Kumar gifted him a luxurious McLaren 720s worth Rs.4.7 crores.

There is no doubt that these gestures by the actors should be appreciated and it's a good move for the film industry.

