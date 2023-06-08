Kya Baat Hai! Tamannaah Bhatia talks about her age difference between Jailer co-star Rajnikant and her, says “If I’ve to talk about age, then I will…

MUMBAI:  Tamannaah Bhatia has come a long way in her career. From starting in the South industry to making her mark in the Hindi film industry, Tamannaah has amassed a massive fan following over the years. The actress who was recently seen in the OTT series Jee Karda also made headlines for the latest OTT Netflix anthology Lust Stories 2. 

Tamannaah has been grabbing headlines for her song Kaavaala in the film Jailer where she will be seen with veteran actor Rajnikant in the lead. During the release of the Hindi version of the song, Tamannaah spoke about the age difference between her and Rajnikanth and her experience of working with the ensemble cast. Bhatia is 33 while the Darbar actor is 72. When asked about the huge age gap, she said, “Why are you even looking at the age difference? You have to look at two characters that are being played on the screen, that’s it. If I’ve to talk about age, then I will look at Tom Cruise’s stunts even at the age of 60, and I would like to do saucy dance numbers at that age too.”

A source added, “She has the freedom to make her choices and plan her career accordingly. She has worked with the two biggest stars of Telugu and Tamil movies-Chiranjeevi and Rajinikanth respectively- because working with them gives her more mileage and popularity in comparison to working with young heroes. Already, her songs with these two superstars have rocked the internet and are counting millions of views”

Jailer is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, and also features superstar Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, and Shiva Rajkumar. The film will hit cinema halls on 10th August 2023. 

