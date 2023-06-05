Kya Baat Hai! Before The Kerala Story, Adah Sharma left a mark with her performances in these movies

Adah Sharma has been a part of many films, but since yesterday she has become the talk of the town because of her brilliant performance in The Kerala Story. But, before The Kerala Story, Adah had left a mark with her performances in these movies...
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 05/06/2023 - 15:52
movie_image: 
Adah Sharma

MUMBAI:  Adah Sharma has been in the industry for more than a decade. She has been a part of many films, but since yesterday she has become the talk of the town because of her brilliant performance in The Kerala Story. The film has made critics and audiences sit back and recognise her talent.

But, before The Kerala Story, Adah had left a mark with her performances in these movies...

1920

Adah Sharma made her Bollywood debut with Vikram Bhatt’s 1920. The film was a super hit at the box office, and Adah’s performance as the girl who gets possessed had impressed one and all.

Also Read: The Kerala Story movie review: Adah Sharma gives her career's best performance in this movie which has some hard-hitting moments

Hasee Toh Phasee

Hasee Toh Phasee starred Parineeti Chopra in the lead role, and Adah played a supporting role in the film. While her screen time was less, she did make a mark with her act especially in the climax.

Kshanam

Adah has been a part of many South films and one of them is Telugu movie Kshanam. The actress’ performance in the film was appreciated. Kshanam was remade in Hindi as Baaghi 2 with Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani in the lead roles.

Commando 2 / Commando 3

In Commando 2 and Commando 3, Adah showcased her action avatar and it was loved by one and all. Her fans are surely early waiting to see her in an action film again.  

Also Read: Must Read! The Kerala Story box office collection day 1: Adah Sharma starrer takes a very good opening at the box office

The Kerala Story has given Adah Sharma’s career a boost and it will now be interesting to see what the actress will have to offer in future.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

The Kerala Story Adah Sharma 1920 Hasee Toh Phasee Kshanam Commando 2 Commando 3 Baaghi 2 Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 05/06/2023 - 15:52

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Bhagya Lakshmi: Oh No! Neelam not willing to listen about Lakshmi, just as Vikrant predicted
MUMBAI:  Bhagya Lakshmi, a Zee TV show, tells the story of Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when she marries a...
Kya Baat Hai! Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj of Anupamaa welcomes a new member at home; read on to know more
MUMBAI:  Anupama is one of the most loved and successful shows on television and it always tops the BARC ratings.Gaurav...
Kya Baat Hai! Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj of Anupamaa welcomes a new member at home; read on to know more
MUMBAI :Anupama is one of the most loved and successful shows on television and it always tops the BARC ratings.Gaurav...
Shocking! Has Aveent Kaur still kept the Tatoo of Siddarth Nigam; read to know more
MUMBAI :Siddharth Nigam and Avneet Kaur are one of television’s most loved on-screen couples. The duo shares crackling...
Kya Baat Hai! Before The Kerala Story, Adah Sharma left a mark with her performances in these movies
MUMBAI:  Adah Sharma has been in the industry for more than a decade. She has been a part of many films, but since...
Exclusive! Blank actor Ashish Tyagi roped in for web series Mandala Murders
MUMBAI:  Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world from Bollywood, television and...
Recent Stories
Adah Sharma
Kya Baat Hai! Before The Kerala Story, Adah Sharma left a mark with her performances in these movies
Latest Video
Related Stories
performance
“I have never seen a Bollywood dancer like you”, says judge Terence Lewis for contestant Shivam Wankhede’s performance on 'India's Best Dancer 3'
amrita
Must Read! “Please take some tips from Malaika Arora”, netizens troll Amrita Arora as she gets clicked
Karan Deol
Interesting! Here’s all you need to know about Karan Deol’s fiancée Drisha Acharya
Akshay Kumar
Must Read! Will Bade Miyan Chote Miyan be the first 300 Crore movie of Akshay Kumar?
Adah Sharma starrer takes a very good opening at the box office
Must Read! The Kerala Story box office collection day 1: Adah Sharma starrer takes a very good opening at the box office
filmmaker
Kya Baat Hai! Karan Deol all set to marry this veteran filmmaker's great grandaughter?