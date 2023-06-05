Kya Baat Hai! Before The Kerala Story, Adah Sharma left a mark with her performances in these movies

MUMBAI: Adah Sharma has been in the industry for more than a decade. She has been a part of many films, but since yesterday she has become the talk of the town because of her brilliant performance in The Kerala Story. The film has made critics and audiences sit back and recognise her talent.

But, before The Kerala Story, Adah had left a mark with her performances in these movies...

1920

Adah Sharma made her Bollywood debut with Vikram Bhatt’s 1920. The film was a super hit at the box office, and Adah’s performance as the girl who gets possessed had impressed one and all.

Hasee Toh Phasee

Hasee Toh Phasee starred Parineeti Chopra in the lead role, and Adah played a supporting role in the film. While her screen time was less, she did make a mark with her act especially in the climax.

Kshanam

Adah has been a part of many South films and one of them is Telugu movie Kshanam. The actress’ performance in the film was appreciated. Kshanam was remade in Hindi as Baaghi 2 with Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani in the lead roles.

Commando 2 / Commando 3

In Commando 2 and Commando 3, Adah showcased her action avatar and it was loved by one and all. Her fans are surely early waiting to see her in an action film again.

The Kerala Story has given Adah Sharma’s career a boost and it will now be interesting to see what the actress will have to offer in future.

