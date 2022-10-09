Kya Baat Hai! Theatres opening at early morning to late night shows, here is what you have to know about Brahmastra’s performance at the Box Office

MUMBAI: Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra has made a strong start at the box office. As per trade sources, the film has earned somewhere in excess of ₹60 crore globally, with over ₹40 crore from India alone. These are easily the highest numbers for any Hindi film post-pandemic. With many shows going housefull, theatres in many major centres have now opened early morning and late-night shows to keep up with the increased demands.

On Saturday, some Twitter users shared screenshots of theatres in Delhi opening shows as early as 6am and as late as midnight for the film’s IMAX version. Other theatres in Mumbai and several other major centres have also started early morning and late night shows, largely in IMAX and 3D. New shows mean that the film will run in some screens for almost 21 hours, starting at 6am and ending the next morning at 3am, with seven back-to-back shows.

Brahmastra, which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy, is part one of a planned trilogy. Reportedly, the film’s Hindi version earned ₹35 crore on Friday, with a further earning of ₹9 crore from the dubbed versions. Early estimates say the film is predicted to cross ₹200 crore worldwide in its first weekend.

