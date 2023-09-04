Kya Baat Hai! These Bollywood actors share a good rapport with their exes

MUMBAI: There was a time when after a break up, Bollywood celebs never even came in front of each other or attended the same award function or event, let alone work together. But now, things are changing and even after the breakup, many exes share a good rapport with each other.

So, today, let’s look at the list of Bollywood actors who share a good rapport with their exes...

Ranbir Kapoor – Deepika Padukone

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone dated for a few years before parting ways. Well, even after their breakup they have been cordial with each other and also worked together in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Tamasha.

Sidharth Malhota – Alia Bhatt

While they never confirmed that they were dating, there were reports that Sidharth and Alia were in a relationship. But, the actors are quite cordial now, and Alia even attended Sidharth’s wedding reception.

Hrithik Roshan – Sussanne Khan

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan’s divorce shocked one and all. The couple parted ways in 2014, but are now very good friends, and are also spotted together with their respective partners at events and parties.

Salman Khan – Katrina Kaif

Salman and Katrina were dating many years ago. But, later Kat started dating Ranbir and broke up with Salman. But, even after their breakup, they have been friends and everyone is waiting to watch them in Tiger 3.

Salman Khan – Sangeeta Bijlani

Reportedly, Salman was supposed to get married to Sangeeta, but things didn’t work out and they parted ways. However, now they are very good friends, and how can we forget the sweet gesture of Salman when he kissed the actress on her forehead during a party.

