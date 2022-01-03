Kya Baat Hai! Travel diaries of rumored Love birds Sidharth-Kiara and Ananya -Ishan from Ranthambore!

MUMBAI: A lot of Bollywood couples take holidays around the globe, living their fancy lives, and their luxurious holidays. And while some Bollywood couples are open about their relationships there are couples who haven't spoken about their relationships but are spotted together. Rumors have it that Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have spent the New Year somewhere in Rajasthan. Additionally, judging by social media posts, it appears that they rang in the New Year with another rumored couple, Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter.

ALSO READ: INTERESTING: Kiara Advani opens up on her struggles, says, “Nothing is fixed in the film industry, as everything changes here from Friday to Friday.”

Both the rumored Couples celebrated their New years in Ranthambore, which seems to be the New Holiday destination, last year Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt also celebrated their New Year’s in Ranthambore as well.

Kiara shared a lot of her trips on Instagram, none of the pictures feature Sidharth Malhotra directly, but Sidharth also posted similar scenic pictures on his Instagram.

Take a look at some of Kiara and Sidharth pictures:

While Kiara and Sidharth Posted pictures mostly from Safari’s, Ananya and Ishan posted a lot of scenic and Jungle Safari pictures. Take a look:

According to reports, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have been dating since 2019. The two appeared in Shershah together last year. However, the two haven’t publicly admitted to seeing each other. Similarly, Ananya and Ishaan are also said to have been dating for a couple of years. Just like Sid and Kiara, they, too, are yet to speak about their relationship in public though.

For more Entertainment News, Stay Tuned to TellyChakkar.com!

ALSO READ:Stunning! From Nora Fatehi to Katrina Kaif, Bollywood babes who sizzled in Bodycon dresses!