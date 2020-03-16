Kya Baat Hai! Twinkle Khanna flies to London with kids to pursue Masters in Fiction from London University

MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar, the actor husband of the best-selling author, was seen leaving for London yesterday along with her and the couple’s kids Aarav and Nitara.

“People go off to drop their kids to college. I’m going to drop my wife to the University of London as she goes to do her Masters in Fiction Writing,” quipped an evidently proud Kumar.

Twinkle has authored best-selling books Mrs. Funnybones, Pyjamas are Forgiving and The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad.

Apparently, Akshay will be with his family on a short break, ahead of his 55th birthday on September 9. Twinkle will stay back to finish her course while he will return to India.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar’s Cuttputlli, is gearing up for a direct to digital premiere on Disney+Hotstar on September 2. Over the last few days there are several reports about the amount for which the film has been sold for a direct to digital premiere. However, according to the latest reports, Star Network has acquired this thriller for a hefty sum of Rs 180 crore.

Akshay's next theatrical release is the Abhishek Sharma directed Ram Setu. It is gearing up for a Diwali 2022 opening in cinemas across the globe. Apart from this the Khiladi actor will reunite with the producers on Ali Abbas Zafar directed Bade Miyan Chote Miyan co-starring Tiger Shroff.

Credit: Hindustan Times