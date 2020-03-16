Kya Baat Hai! Twinkle Khanna flies to London with kids to pursue Masters in Fiction from London University

Akshay Kumar’s wife Twinkle Khanna who has authored best-selling books like Mrs. Funnybones fle off to London to pursue Masters in Fiction Writing

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 08/29/2022 - 17:37
movie_image: 
Kya Baat Hai! Twinkle Khanna flies to London with kids to pursue Masters in Fiction from London University

MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar, the actor husband of the best-selling author, was seen leaving for London yesterday along with her and the couple’s kids Aarav and Nitara.

“People go off to drop their kids to college. I’m going to drop my wife to the University of London as she goes to do her Masters in Fiction Writing,” quipped an evidently proud Kumar.

Twinkle has authored best-selling books Mrs. Funnybones, Pyjamas are Forgiving and The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad.

Also Read: Rakul Preet: Akshay's energy on set is to bring everyone together

Apparently, Akshay will be with his family on a short break, ahead of his 55th birthday on September 9. Twinkle will stay back to finish her course while he will return to India.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar’s Cuttputlli, is gearing up for a direct to digital premiere on Disney+Hotstar on September 2. Over the last few days there are several reports about the amount for which the film has been sold for a direct to digital premiere. However, according to the latest reports, Star Network has acquired this thriller for a hefty sum of Rs 180 crore.

Also Read: Rakul Preet: Akshay's energy on set is to bring everyone together

Akshay's next theatrical release is the Abhishek Sharma directed Ram Setu. It is gearing up for a Diwali 2022 opening in cinemas across the globe. Apart from this the Khiladi actor will reunite with the producers on Ali Abbas Zafar directed Bade Miyan Chote Miyan co-starring Tiger Shroff.

Credit: Hindustan Times

Bollywood movies Twinkle Khanna Mela Badshah International Khiladi Mrs. Funnybones Best Selling Books Ram Setu Akshay Kumar TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 08/29/2022 - 17:37

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Sad! Fans get emotional as Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Fahmaan Khan bid adieu to Star Plus’ Imlie
MUMBAI : Star Plus’ Imlie has always done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens. The audience is in love with...
Maddam Sir: Mysterious! Haseena and the mysterious case of snake
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's Maddam Sir is one of the most popular cop-comedy drama series on small screens. The show stars Gulki...
Alibaba - Dastaan-E-Kabul: OMG! Chaalis Chor revived, Fate of Kabul to change
MUMBAI: Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on various...
Sign of Relief! Manraj Singh Sharma is not quitting Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, confirms in his social media post
MUMBAI:  Actor Manraj Singh Sarma, who is currently seen in the show Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2, was recently in the...
Alibaba - Dastaan-E-Kabul: OMG! Chaalis Chor revived, Fate of Kabul to change
MUMBAI: SAB TV is out with an amazing show by Peninsula Pictures, Alibaba - Dastaan-E-Kabul. The show also stars...
SHOCKING! Paras Kalnawat opens up on his reaction if ex-ladylove Uorfi Javed participates in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, says, "If she comes to the show, I'll welcome her with open arms"
MUMBAI : Paras Kalnawat is constantly in headlines ever since he has made an exit from Star Plus' popular running drama...
Recent Stories
Kya Baat Hai! Twinkle Khanna flies to London with kids to pursue Masters in Fiction from London University
Kya Baat Hai! Twinkle Khanna flies to London with kids to pursue Masters in Fiction from London University
Latest Video