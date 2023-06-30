Kya Baat Hai! When Sonu Sood came to Neha Dhupia’s rescue, and she called him“#lifesaver”

The actress was earlier traveling with her family and two kids Mehr and Guriq when she faced major trouble
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 06/30/2023 - 19:27
Sonu Sood

MUMBAI: Neha Dhupia is one of the talented actresses of the Hindi film industry. She has worked with Sonu Sood in the 2005 film Sheesha, in the 2008 film Singh is King and 2012 film Maximum. The two share a great bond. The actress was earlier traveling with her family and two kids Mehr and Guriq when she faced major trouble due to multiple flight delays. However Sonu Sood seemed to have come to her rescue. 

Neha tweeted this morning, “We are flying with family and two little kids … constant notifications from @IndiGo6E of flight delays … given the weather I can foresee a chaotic day at the Airport. Been trying to get in touch a person of authority and information at your end to make this rough start to the day better. My number is mentioned on the ticket booking … kindly call. Need to be wise about travelling today.”

After the issue was sorted with the flight. Neha mentioned Sonu in her tweet and wrote, “Thank you #PoonamDongrevadhavana, Nitesh and Moin for helping us iron out a smoother safer trip … @IndiGo6E and also for helping us out so promptly …and it’s always a great idea to answer his call … the most reliable helpline @SonuSood #lifesaver." Sonu replied to Neha’s tweet and wrote, “24/7. Anywhere Anytime Just a phone call always my friend,” he also added a heart emoji.”

Sonu is known for his generous nature. Even during the Covid pandemic, he helped hundreds of people. 

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Credit-HindustanTimes

