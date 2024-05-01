Kya Baat Hai!Ananya Panday shares some stunning pictures of her London Vacay in her late ‘New Year’ post

Ananya recently had a wonderful holiday in London and has posted some delightful pictures of the same.
MUMBAI: Ananya Panday made her Bollywood debut with Student Of The Year 2 in 2019. Ananya never fails to grab attention be it for her red carpet appearances or movie choices. These days she is making headlines for being in a rumored relationship with Aditya Roy Kapur.

Ananya recently had a wonderful holiday in London and has posted some delightful pictures of the same. She captioned the pictures, “Happpy new year!!!! I know I'm slightly late but like Ahana said at the end of 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' - it was time for a reboot and a couple of resolutions every year we try to change ourselves but this year I hope you can be completely yourself.”

Take a look;

We wonder who was clicking the pictures though. Could it be Aditya? Only they both can confirm that!

On the work front, Ananya was last seen in the OTT film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' and will soon be seen in the OTT series Call Me Bae.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar 

Credit-HIndustanTimes

