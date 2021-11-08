Kya baat hain! After ‘The Family Man 2', Samantha Ruth Prabhu charges THIS amount for her films

MUMBAI: Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been wooing the audience with her work in cinema. She is one of the most popular actresses.

The diva has worked in the film industry for 11 years and is considered one of the most popular actresses in the state. Samantha debuted in the Telugu film ‘Ye Maaya Chesave’, directed by Gautham Menon (2010).

People in North India knew who Samantha was, but it was ‘The Family Man 2’ that cemented her place in Bollywood. The viewers welcomed her with open arms and lauded her performance in the web series.

Samantha's remuneration has reportedly increased, and she now asks between Rs 3-4 crore for a film, according to reports. Due to her Bollywood debut, the actor has also been in the news. With Taapsee Pannu's production firm Outsider films, she will shortly make her Bollywood debut.

Recently, the actress also made headlines for her personal life. Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced the news through their respective social media handles. "To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Sam and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers, and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thank you for your support,” read the statement.

