Kya Baat Hain! Bollywood actresses who tied the knots outside the industry in 2020-22

MUMBAI: Generally, it is presumed that Bollywood actresses prefer to get married to either an actor or someone from the industry. While many of the actresses tied the knots with someone from the fraternity only, there are a few who chooses to get hitched someone who is not from the industry. Check out the list of actresses who got married between 2020 to 2022

Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera

Actor Karishma Tanna tied the knot with Mumbai-based businessman Varun Bangera on February 5, 2022. The duo got married in a private ceremony in the presence of their family members and a few close friends. The couple has been sharing pictures and videos from their wedding ceremony.

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar

Actor Mouni Roy tied the knot with Dubai-based entrepreneur Suraj Nambiar in Goa on January 27, 2022. Mouni's fans and friends flooded the Internet with photos and videos from the ceremony. The actress herself posted photos on her social media account page and wrote, "I found him at last. Hand in hand, blessed by family and friends, we are married. Need your love and blessings

Mohit Raina and Aditi Sharma

Mohit Raina took everyone by surprise when he announced that he tied the knot with Aditi Sharma. The star also confirmed that Aditi is not from showbiz but has a Tech background. Mohit took to his social media account on January 1, 2022, to informed his fans about his marriage. He wrote: Love recognizes no barriers, it jumps hurdles, leaps fences, penetrates walls to arrive at its destination, full of hope. With that hope and the blessings of our parents, we are no longer two but one. Need all your love and blessing in this new journey.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

TV star Ankita Lokhande married Bilaspur-based businessman Vicky Jain in a lavish wedding ceremony on December 14, 2021. Ankita shared pictures from her wedding and she wrote Love is patient but we're not. Surprise! We're now officially Mr. and Mrs. Jain.

Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi

Dia Mirza got married to Mumbai-based businessman Vaibhav Rekhi in an intimate ceremony on February 15, 2021. Sharing the first pictures from the wedding, Dia wrote on Instagram, "Love is a full-circle that we call home. And what a miracle it is to hear its knock, open the door, and be found by it. Sharing this moment of completion and joy with you. My extended family. May all puzzles find their missing pieces, may all hearts heal, and may the miracle of love continue to unfold all around us. #ThankYouPreeta #SunsetKeDiVaNe.

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu

Kajal Aggarwal, a renowned South Indian and Bollywood actress, married her long-time boyfriend and businessman Gautam Kitchlu amidst the global pandemic on October 30, 2020.

Well, these are a few of the Bollywood celebrities who got hitched with some unknown faces who are not part of the film fraternity.

