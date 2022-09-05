Kya Baat Hain! Check out the closet of Khushi Kapoor, here is what you will find

Khushi Kapoor is now one of the most loved social media personalities and today let us have a look at some of the amazing dressing style of the actress
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 05/09/2022 - 16:39
movie_image: 
MUMBAI: Khushi Kapoor, sister of actress Janhvi Kapoor is no doubt one of the most loved and followed personalities on social media, there have been some amazing posts coming from the side of Khushi Kapoor which have indeed made a strong market in the hearts and minds of the fans.

It was during the lockdown period where we have seen some beautiful videos of Khushi Kapoor along with her sister Janhvi Kapoor which defined love and cuteness. Also we have seen some beautiful outfits of the actress Khushi Kapoor which had attracted the eyeballs of the fans all across the social media.

ALSO READ – Wow! Not Janhvi Kapoor, but sister Khushi Kapoor steals the limelight with her yellow co-ord set attire

Having said that, today let us have a look at the closet of the Diva Khushi Kapoor and some amazing dressing sense of her, which have proved that Khushi Kapoor is one of the major head turners of B Town.

Looking at these beautiful outfits of the actress we won't wrong in saying that Khushi Kapoor is one such personality who can be looked up to when it comes to dressing goals, she definitely knows how to set the social media on fire with her sizzling looks.

No doubt the fans are eagerly waiting for the Bollywood debut of the actress Khushi Kapoor; she will be seen in the upcoming Zoya Akhtar movie titled The Archies which will also have Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda in the leading role.

What are your views on Khushi Kapoor, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ –Oh NO! Times when Katrina felt awkward with Salman Khan's THIS gesture on a singing reality show

Latest Video