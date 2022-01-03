Kya Baat Hain! Check out this unseen family picture of actor Vicky Kaushal from his wedding getting viral on Social media

MUMBAI: Actor Vicky Kaushal has been the talk of the country for his marriage recently with Katrina Kaif, we have seen some amazing pictures of this beautiful fresh new Jodi on social media which is getting love from the fans all over.

Vicky Kaushal’s latest picture with his family from his wedding with Katrina Kaif is doing rounds on Instagram. The picture has been shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on Instagram. Fans started commenting on Vicky's picture as soon as it was uploaded. One of their fans wrote, “Beautiful family simple family,” another mentioned, “SADDA PUNJABI MUNDDA CHAK DITTE PHATTE.”

ALSO READ – (Couple Goals! Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic are setting relationship goals with this unmissable family PIC)

Take a look:

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot on December 9. Sharing the wedding photo, Vicky-Katrina wrote, “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.”

The couple’s wedding festivities were held at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan from December 7 to December 9.

SOURCE – DNA

ALSO READ – (Exclusive! "Fans will see a great bond of friendship between Shahid’s and my character" Anjum Batra on his character in the movie Jersey)