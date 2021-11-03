Kya baat hain! Dubai’s Burj Khalifa lights up to wish birthday boy Shah Rukh Khan

MUMBAI: Without an iota of doubt, Shah Rukh Khan enjoys a huge fan following. His ardent fans make sure to make him feel special on his special days.

As King Khan celebrated his 56th birthday on November 2, wishes poured in for the charismatic Bollywood star from around the globe. Keeping up with its tradition, Dubai’s iconic skyscraper Burj Khalifa lit up with Shah Rukh Khan’s name and a special greeting to mark his birthday.

For the uninitiated, it is not the first time that Burj Khalifa lit up for the actor’s birthday. It has become a tradition of sorts over the years. Last year, the actor had posted a picture posing in front of Burj Khalifa, and wrote, “It’s nice to see myself on the biggest and tallest screen in the world. My friend #MohamedAlabbar has me on the biggest screen even before my next film. Thanks & love u all @burjkhalifa & @emaardubai . Being my own guest in Dubai… my kids mighty impressed and me is loving it!”

This year, Shah Rukh Khan and his family have all the more reasons to celebrate because of Aryan Khan returning home after spending almost a month in jail over a drugs case. The superstar’s home Mannat was also decorated with lights as several fans gathered outside Mannat to convey best wishes to him.

Happy birthday @iamsrk from the @noon family



كل عام وأنت بخير @iamsrk من عائلة نون pic.twitter.com/TIG3zURQjk — Mohamed Alabbar محمد العبار (@mohamed_alabbar) November 2, 2021

